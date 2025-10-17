Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.27.

NYSE MCD opened at $305.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.58. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $217.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

