Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,341,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,992,000 after acquiring an additional 378,494 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 161,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $69.09 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $273.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.