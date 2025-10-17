WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Oracle Stock Up 2.9%

ORCL stock opened at $312.53 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $890.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

