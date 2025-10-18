Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (PAC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $11.0395 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $584.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 12 month low of $163.76 and a 12 month high of $259.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $4.4656 dividend. This represents a yield of 350.0%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $4.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the first quarter worth about $16,136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 18.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 232.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

