Chesapeake Financial Shares (CPKF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Monday, October 20th. Analysts expect Chesapeake Financial Shares to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.
Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.29%.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance
Shares of CPKF opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $22.25.
About Chesapeake Financial Shares
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
