Volution Group (LON:FAN) Insider Sells £271,872.64 in Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) insider Ronnie George sold 41,444 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656, for a total value of £271,872.64.
Volution Group Stock Down 2.0%
LON FAN opened at GBX 637.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 638.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 608.76. Volution Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 451.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 720. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3,218.66 and a beta of 1.36.
Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported GBX 33.10 EPS for the quarter. Volution Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 earnings per share for the current year.
About Volution Group
Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.
