Volution Group (LON:FAN) Insider Sells £271,872.64 in Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) insider Ronnie George sold 41,444 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656, for a total value of £271,872.64.

Volution Group Stock Down 2.0%

LON FAN opened at GBX 637.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 638.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 608.76. Volution Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 451.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 720. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3,218.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported GBX 33.10 EPS for the quarter. Volution Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 600 to GBX 680 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 720 to GBX 730 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 700 to GBX 740 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Volution Group from GBX 780 to GBX 820 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 719.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Volution Group

About Volution Group

(Get Free Report)

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.