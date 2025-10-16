Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $448.62 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.71.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.76.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

