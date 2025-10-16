New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,169 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $153,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uptick Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 74,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $151.16 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.17 and its 200 day moving average is $139.35. The firm has a market cap of $206.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 108.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

View Our Latest Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.