Essex LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Essex LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $602.22 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $613.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $586.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.48.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

