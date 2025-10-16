Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $677,426,000 after buying an additional 14,901,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 133.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,009,000 after buying an additional 10,719,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 86.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $508,593,000 after buying an additional 10,523,590 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

