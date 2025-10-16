New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. $T

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,502,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,476 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $188,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 15.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after buying an additional 230,460 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AT&T by 71.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 21,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

