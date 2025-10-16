Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,318 shares of company stock valued at $42,412,815. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $238.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $387.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $240.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.