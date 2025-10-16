Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,288 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $129.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $225.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

