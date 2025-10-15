iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $194.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $201.50.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

