Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 22,230 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,657,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,035,000 after buying an additional 243,520 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 437,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $299,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

