Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 207.3% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $153.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

