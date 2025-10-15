Innova Wealth Partners Has $856,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $948.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $812.65 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $935.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $744.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $765.86. The company has a market capitalization of $769.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

