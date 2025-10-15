Sagace Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 473 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Sagace Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,715,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $436.39 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

