Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 154,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $153.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.48. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

