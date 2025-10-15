Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $229.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.88 billion, a PE ratio of 109.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Erste Group Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

