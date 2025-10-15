QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,985 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.0%

QCOM opened at $161.74 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.53. The firm has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

