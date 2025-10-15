IFG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $173.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.67. The company has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.03.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

