Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 145 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,034 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $326.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $332.20. The stock has a market cap of $545.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.99 and a 200-day moving average of $299.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

