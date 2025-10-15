Vest Financial LLC Buys 18,652 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

