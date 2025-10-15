Triton Wealth Management PLLC Buys Shares of 2,335 The Boeing Company $BA

Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $214.31 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.92.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

