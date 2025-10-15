Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 10,926 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2025

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,240,000 after acquiring an additional 118,980 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

