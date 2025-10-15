Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 880 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $188.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day moving average of $179.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $192.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.