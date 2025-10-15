Interchange Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $436.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $529.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.71.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

