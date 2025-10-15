Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

