Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,169,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $103.93.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- After Gold Blast Soars Past $4,000, BofA Eyes $5,000 in 2026
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Buyback Boom: 3 Companies Betting Big on Themselves
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Flock to Upgrade DELL After Big AI-Server Guidance Boost
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.