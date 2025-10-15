Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,169,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.