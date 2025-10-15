Davidson Trust Co. Trims Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Whelan Financial increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4%

IBM stock opened at $276.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.20 and a 200 day moving average of $261.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $301.04.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

