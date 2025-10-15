Granite Group Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.5% of Granite Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5%

AMGN opened at $293.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $335.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.37.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.42.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

