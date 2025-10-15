IFG Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The firm has a market cap of $148.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.49 and its 200 day moving average is $175.55.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
