Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Stake Lessened by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

VUG stock opened at $475.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $488.51. The firm has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

