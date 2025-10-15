QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Stock Position Lessened by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $161.74 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.53. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.