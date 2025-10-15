AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 3,523 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 0.9% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $70,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,157.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,354.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,347.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,810.88.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

