8,189 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.28.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $179.74 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.36 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The firm has a market cap of $426.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.78 and its 200-day moving average is $141.31.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

