Linde PLC $LIN Shares Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $459.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.46.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

