Sagace Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,632 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Sagace Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 646.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 251,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $255.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

