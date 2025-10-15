iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Stake Lifted by Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 8.7% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,890,000 after purchasing an additional 324,478 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 9.3%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.67 and its 200 day moving average is $180.72. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

