Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Dbs Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

