Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

