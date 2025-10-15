Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stake Boosted by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 153.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,108 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $214.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.00 and its 200-day moving average is $202.75. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The company has a market cap of $136.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

