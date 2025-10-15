Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 228,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 64,432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $122.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

