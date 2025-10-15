Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 0.7% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $488.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of -410.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 119.52 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $294.68 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total value of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $17,972,184.55. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,743 shares of company stock worth $74,348,319. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.02.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

