Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $359.70 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

