Davidson Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.3% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,480,000 after purchasing an additional 890,440 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after buying an additional 601,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,647,000 after buying an additional 564,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 608,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,067,000 after buying an additional 319,132 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $285.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.82. The company has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.62 and a 52 week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

