Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,707 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $227.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.27. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up from $251.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.58.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

