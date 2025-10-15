Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $106.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,932 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $106,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

