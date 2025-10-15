RMR Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

RMR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of RMR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RMR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after buying an additional 83,149 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average is $82.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

